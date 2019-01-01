Nigeria captain Musa to sponsor 100 University students

The Super Eagles attacker announced the humanitarian gesture after his unveiling as an ambassador for Skyline University Nigeria

captain Ahmed Musa has disclosed his intention to sponsor 100 students in Skyline University in Kano.

Musa was unveiled as the University's ambassador on Wednesday, after helping the Super Eagles to back-to-back victories over Benin and Lesotho in their 2021 qualifying games.

The Al Nassr forward has been involved in various charitable projects including the construction of a sports centre in Kano, and he is now set to help youngsters chase their academic dreams with scholarships in the private institution.

"I am a great believer in the importance of education hence, my excitement in joining this great team to promote this vision of becoming anything you want to be in life as long as you can dream it," Musa wrote on Instagram.

“So, I am pleased to let you know that I would be sponsoring 100 students at this university. Yes! 100. Details to follow shortly."

On Sunday, second-placed Al Nassr visit Al Wahda for their Saudi Professional League fixture and Musa will be looking to make his fifth league appearance as he targets his first league goal of the season.