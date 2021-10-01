Nigeria at 61: Musa, Iwobi lead Super Eagles to celebrate Independence anniversary
Taiye Taiwo
Oct 01, 2021 21:09 UTC +00:00
BackpagePix
Editors' Picks
- 'Build a strong team and start preparing for ISL!' - Former East Bengal players urge Shree Cement to resolve issues
- Malik Tillman: Bayern Munich's 'new Pogba' who became a teenage goal machine
- Benitez and Everton are perfectly set up to inflict damage on Man Utd and Solskjaer
- Neymar the odd man out as Messi - Mbappe combination clicks for PSG