Nigeria arrive in the United States for Mexico friendly

The Super Eagles landed in the North American country on Thursday evening in the run-up to the friendly against El Tri

Nigeria landed in the United States of America on Thursday evening ahead of Saturday’s international friendly against Mexico.

The Super Eagles – dominated by players in the Nigeria Professional Football League, will take on Gerardo Martino’s El Tri at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

The three-time African champions’ delegation included 22 players, some officials as well as Nigeria Football Federation’s General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi.

Meanwhile, the organisers of the blockbuster friendly expect a full house at the 77,500 capacity Coliseum – the most-attended game globally since the restrictions caused by Covid-19 was lifted.

Goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa suffered an ankle injury during a training session and he will miss the fixture against the North Americans.

As a result of that, Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper, Joshua Oluwayemi has been invited to beef up the goalkeeping department that has Enyimba FC’s John Noble and Lobi Stars’ Stanley Nwabali.

The last meeting between the two countries was in a friendly match en route to the 2014 Fifa World Cup in Brazil.

After 90 minutes of entertaining action, the Super Eagles and El Tri settled for a 0-0 draw at the Georgia Dome, with goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa making a couple of fine saves to deny the late Stephen Keshi’s men.

The two teams will be meeting for the sixth time ever with four of their previous encounters ending on a no winner, no vanquished note. The only win in the series belongs to Mexico, who defeated Nigeria in a US Gold Cup fixture in Texas.

Despite taking the lead through Jonathan Akpoborie inside the Cotton Bowl Stadium, the Mexicans clawed back to record a 2-1 victory courtesy of goals from Alberto Garcia Aspe and Ignacio Ambriz.

For Mexico, who are the most successful team in the Concacaf Gold Cup with eight titles, this game is part of their MexTour series.

NIGERIA SQUAD IN AMERICA

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabili (Lobi Stars); John Noble (Enyimba FC)

Article continues below

Defenders: Olisa Ndah (Akwa United); Adekunle Adeleke (Abia Warriors); Tope Olusesi (Rangers International); Enyinnaya Kazie (Rivers United); Imoh Obot (Enyimba FC); Tebo Franklin Degaulle (Nasarawa United); Lawal Oriyomi Murtala (Kwara United)

Midfielders: Anthony Shimaga (Rangers International); Seth Mayi (Akwa United); Uche Onwuasonaya (Plateau United); Ibrahim Olawoyin (Rangers International); Anayo Iwuala (Enyimba FC)

Forwards: Stephen Jude (Kwara United); Charles Ashimene (Akwa United), Chinonso Ezekwe (Rangers International); Auwalu Ali Malam (Kano Pillars); Neurot Emmanuel (Plateau United); Abdulmutalif Sanusi (Katsina United); Mohammed Zulkifilu (Plateau United); Sunday Adetunji (Rivers United)