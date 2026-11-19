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Reports from the United Kingdom linking Nico Paz with Manchester United have gathered pace in recent days. After scoring twice against them in the Champions League, the Argentine has shot to the top of the Red Devils' wish list. Mauricio Pochettino's arrival in the dugout has only strengthened that interest. That gives Como and Real Madrid another serious rival for the player dubbed Lionel Messi's heir in Argentina.

Clouds are gathering over Bruno Fernandes's future at Old Trafford, and Man United have reportedly already identified his replacement. The attacking midfielder from Tenerife is their target, according to the Sun and as confirmed by the Telegraph.

After a start marked by unwanted records, the Red Devils are ready to make significant moves as early as January to meet Pochettino's demands for a creative player, a defender and a striker. Paz will not move in the next transfer window, so the English club plan to try again in the summer, when his Como contract, which expires on 30 June 2028, enters its final year.

Como bought Nico Paz from Real Madrid last summer for €60 million, but the Spanish club retained an option to buy him back in summer 2027 for €80 million, a clause effectively exclusive to Mourinho and Perez's side. The Blancos plan to bring him back, though fitting him in alongside Jude Bellingham could complicate matters. The pair could get in each other's way, and United will try to exploit that.

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If Real decide to let him go, Como could keep him or sell him for more than €80 million, potentially as much as €100 million. The clubs involved in this major deal, and the 22-year-old himself, face important decisions in the coming days and months. Como brought him into top-level football, while Real could bring him home. Manchester United are watching closely, with Pochettino already an admirer of his compatriot and keen to make him central to his new era.