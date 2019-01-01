Nice vs Marseille: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

With the hosts having been subject to an exciting takeover this week, Patrick Vieira's side should be in good spirits ahead of OM's visit

Nice begin a new era for the club on Wednesday when they host in a clash at the Allianz Riviera.

Taken over by Ineos at the beginning of the week, Patrick Vieira’s side are set to be revolutionised, with significant financial muscle now behind them in the form of Britain’s richest man, Jim Ratcliffe.

Marseille, meanwhile, have had a difficult start to the season under new boss Andre Villas-Boas and find themselves travelling along the Mediterranean coast seeking their first win of the season.

Game Nice vs Marseille Date Wednesday, August 28 Time 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

US TV channel Online stream beIN Sports / beIN Sports en Espanol fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN. It can be streamed via BT Sport Live.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport ESPN BT Sport Live

Squads & Team News

Position Nice squad Goalkeepers Benitez, Clementia Defenders Burner, Herelle, Dante, Pelmard, Atal, Cisse Midfielders Lees-Melou, Cyprien, Tameze, Lusamba, Sylvestre, Thuram Forwards Sacko, Le Bihan, Ganago, Srarfi

Nice are boosted by the return of first-choice goalkeeper Walter Benitez and full-back Youcef Atal, neither of whom had played at all this season.

There are still numerous absentees for Vieira to juggle, with Malang Sarr, Remi Walter and Danilo among those players sidelined.

Racine Coly is banned and will also miss the encounter.

Possible Nice starting XI: Benitez; Burner, Herelle, Dante, Pelmard; Lees-Melou, Cyprien, Tameze; Sacko, Le Bihan, Ganago

Position Marseille squad Goalkeepers Mandanda, Dia, Pele Defenders Sakai, Kamara, Alvaro, Amavi, Caleta-Car Midfielders Lopez, Gustavo, Strootman, Chabrolle, Khaoui, Sanson, Sarr Forwards Benedetto, Payet, Lihadji, Germain, Radonjic

Florian Thauvin’s ongoing absence due to ankle trouble is Marseille’s only injury concern.

Dario Benedetto is set to continue in attack, despite missing a penalty on debut against Nice, while Alvaro Gonzalez is the other summer signing set to start.

Possible Marseille starting XI: Mandanda; Sakai, Kamara, Alvaro, Amavi ; Lopez, Gustavo, Strootman ; Barr, Benedetto, Payet

Betting & Match Odds

Nice are 23/10 outsiders with bet365 to get the victory at home. Marseille are on offer at 5/4 while the draw is 11/5.

