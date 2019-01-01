Ngozi Ebere joins Norwegian side Arna Bjornar from Barcelona FA

The Super Falcons defender has completed her move from the Cypriot side to Norway

Ngozi Ebere has signed a one-year contract with Norwegian Women League side Arna Bjomar from Cyprus club Barcelona FA.

The Nigeria international joined the Cyprus side in October 2017, having seen out her two-year contract with Paris Sain-Germain ladies but has now completed a move to the Toppserien outfit.

This is coming on the heels of her impressive outing with the Super Falcons in Ghana, where they were crowned champions of the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations.

According to the club, the 27-year-old's switch from Cyprus was based on recommendation of the Swede and Super Falcons gaffer Thomas Dennerby.

"Ngozi is a defender and her choice was made on the recommendations of Nigeria's Swedish national team coach," the club statement read.

"She knows that Bergen is well known for among other things, its rainy weather, but she's looking forward to coming to Norway."

On her move, Ebere said: "This is a new challenge in a highly competitive league. As a professional you want to keep testing yourself among the best, right now I am prepared for that."

Having sealed the move, the former Rivers Angels defender becomes the second Nigeria to enter the books of Bjornar after Precious Dede's brief stint in 2009.

Ebere will join up with her new teammates in Turkey for a pre-season in preparations for the resumption of the new Norwegian women league season in March.