Neymar: The Perfect Chaos - How to watch the documentary series in India

A documentary series on Brazil and PSG star Neymar was released on January 25, 2022. Neymar fans in India, who have subscriptions to Netflix, can watch the series on the online streaming platform.

All you need to know about Neymar: The Perfect Chaos

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos is a three-part Netflix series focusing on the Brazil and PSG star, featuring exclusive interviews figures who played been an integral part in his success. The series will chart Neymar's journey from his upbringing in Santos, in his native Brazil, to his blockbuster move to Barcelona that cemented him as a world-class athlete. It will also intimately follow his move to PSG in 2017 as well as his career with the Brazil national team, charting his career highs and lows – while offering in-depth insight into who Neymar is off the pitch.

Release date

The documentary series is available for streaming starting January 25, 2022. It's a three-part series.

Platform: Netflix

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos trailer