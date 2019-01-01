Neymar should play for club which makes him happy, insists Dunga

The former Brazil boss has urged his compatriot to find joy in his game amid growing rumours he could return to Barcelona

Neymar needs to put wellness before wallet when it comes to choosing between and , according to former boss Dunga.

PSG signed Neymar in a world-record €222 million (£200m/$250m) deal two years ago but the attacker now wants to rejoin Barca, despite the likelihood of having to take a pay cut.

Part of the 27-year-old's motivation appears to be his desire to reunite with close friends Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, with whom he forged a fearsome forward line.

Dunga knows Neymar better than most in football, having handed him the Brazil captaincy in 2014, and thinks a comfortable environment should be his first priority.

"It's important that he chooses where he's going to be happy, where he will enjoy playing," Dunga said.

"People don't understand that the Brazilian player is different from the European one.

"We like to play, to have fun, otherwise we get tense, sad... I hope that next season he can give us a lot of joy and demonstrate his full potential. It's up to him.

"He has many qualities, technical quality. He does everything a player needs to do and has matured a lot. He wins fouls now and he likes more to score, and not only to dribble.

"I think he's in a good moment."

Dunga was speaking at an event commemorating the 25th anniversary of Brazil's triumph at the 1994 World Cup.

One feted member of that side, former Deportivo La Coruna striker Bebeto, has an intimate understanding of the pressure associated with providing goals for club and country.

The scorer of six World Cup goals counselled his compatriot on the even greater importance of living up to his stature back in Brazil.

"I hope with all my heart that Neymar can put his head in place," Bebeto said.

"Neymar doesn't know the size of his name. He has to be an example. We have to talk about Neymar making goals, helping the Brazilian team.

"I'm very supportive of him, because he's a great player and any team in the world has a place for him."