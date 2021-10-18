Neymar ruled out of PSG's clash with Leipzig after picking up injury on international duty with Brazil
James Westwood
Oct 18, 2021 13:03 UTC +00:00
Getty Images
Neymar has been ruled out of Paris Saint Germain's clash with RB Leipzig after picking up an injury while away on international duty with Brazil.
PSG have confirmed the news in an official statement, which reads: "Neymar Jr has been suffering from adductor pain since his return from the national team and will have to extend a period of treatment for a few days before a normal return to the group."
More to follow.