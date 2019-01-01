Neymar resumes Brazil training after injury scare

As he battles to overcome a knee problem, the PSG star was back with the Selecao ahead of the upcoming Copa America.

Neymar resumed training on Friday, easing fears over the star forward's knee injury.

The forward, 27, limped out of training earlier in the week, but returned to action in a boost for the South American giants.

Brazil face in a friendly on Wednesday before taking on Honduras in their final game before the Copa America.

Neymar's fitness is crucial for Brazil, who are hosting the Copa America and meet , and in Group A.

Brazil are searching for their first Copa America title since 2007, with the reigning champions after successfully defending their title in 2016.

The forward is third in the nation's all-time goal-scoring list with 60, behind only Pele (77) and Ronaldo (62).

Neymar finished tied for fifth in the scoring charts with 15 goals this season, despite missing several months with a foot injury.

PSG won Ligue 1, but fell short of silverware in both domestic cup competitions, as well as the .