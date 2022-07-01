Reunion with Thomas Tuchel? How did Neymar perform under the German coach at PSG?

Neymar enjoyed considerable amount of success under Thomas Tuchel at PSG...

Paris Saint-German star Neymar has been linked with Premier League giants Chelsea over a possible transfer move this summer.

According to reports, the Ligue 1 club could sell the player in the ongoing transfer window if they receive a suitable offer.

Neymar's national teammate Thiago Silva further fuelled the rumours of Neymar's arrival at Stamford Bridge a few days as he was quoted by Globo, "He has to come to Chelsea. If he is about to leave [PSG], then he must go there.

"If it happens, then the expectation is the best possible one. We don't even need to talk about Neymar's ability. Besides that, he is a super friend. I hope this happens instead of only being something on the news, but I don't know anything about it."

With the possibility of Neymar reuniting with his former coach Thomas Tuchel, under whom he played two and half seasons at PSG, we take a look at how the Brazilian played under the German manager.

Article continues below

Thomas Tuchel coached PSG from August 2018 to December 2020 during which Neymar appeared in 68 matches for the club in all competitions and scored 51 goals and provided 31 assists.

The duo won six titles together which include two Ligue 1 titles and narrowly missed out on winning the Champions League in the 2019/20 season after PSG lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the final.

How did Neymar perform under Thomas Tuchel at PSG?

Competition Matches Goals Assists Ligue 1 39 31 18 Champions League 18 14 7 Coupe de France 6 4 4 Coupe de la Ligue 4 2 2 Trophee des Champions 1 0 0 Total 68 51 31

How many trophies did Neymar and Thomas Tuchel win together?