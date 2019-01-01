‘Neymar one of football’s top five special talents’ – Barcelona should forgive and forget, says Cruyff

The former Blaugrana star, and son of Camp Nou legend Johan, hopes a deal can be done to bring a former favourite back to Catalunya from PSG

should be willing to forgive and forget with Neymar, says Jordi Cruyff, with the Brazilian “one of the five most special” talents in world football.

Talk of a potential return to Camp Nou for the 27-year-old forward continues to build and one supposed obstacle to a deal being done has been removed, with Barca having parted with the squad place and salary of Philippe Coutinho in moving him out on loan to .

A similar agreement could be struck with Paris Saint-Germain for Neymar, with permanent and short-term deals being mooted in a saga which also includes Barca’s Clasico rivals .

Cruyff, the son of Blaugrana legend Johan and a La Masia academy graduate, told El Pais of Barcelona’s links to a familiar face: “Let Neymar come back? I am always in favour of the return or the incorporation of players who have exceptional quality and he is a clear case of a football player who, above all, makes a difference.

“There are many with talent, but he is one of the five most special.

“When he receives the ball you know that something is going to happen, and at the highest level having or not having someone able to make a difference can mean going from winning a title to just staying close.

“I understand the reaction of the fan who is still hurting at the moment and the manner of his departure, but the greatness of people is in understanding when one may have been wrong.

“In football, not forgiving a player for the decision to leave your team a few years ago is part of the emotional aspects.

“It is understandable because, in this sport, and also in the operation of clubs, feelings have a great influence. But I am a defender of second chances.

“Also for a practical matter: between Neymar or any other player who arrives from outside, with him you have the guarantee that he knows the club, the requirements, the pressure, the environment, the way of playing and a door that clearly opens. The risk is always lower.

“Who doesn't want to have the best in their team? He is one of those players who has the fans on the edge of their seat.

“The fact that he had a bad year can be interpreted as an additional motivation. [If it was me] I would arrive grateful and eager to give my best.”

No exit door has been opened at PSG as yet, with Thomas Tuchel making it clear that he will need a replacement for Neymar before a deal is done, but speculation regarding his future appears set to rumble on towards the summer deadline.