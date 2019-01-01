Neymar included in PSG squad for pre-season tour of China amid transfer speculation
Getty
Neymar has been named in Paris Saint-Germain's 33-man squad for their pre-season tour of China, despite heavy speculation about his future.
Thomas Tuchel is taking his team to China from July 23 to August 4 as part of their preparations for the new season, when PSG will look to defend their Ligue 1 title and challenge in the Champions League.
The 27-year-old Neymar has been constantly linked with a return to Barcelona and, more recently, a shock move to Real Madrid, but for the time being at least he remains a PSG man.
The Parisians have friendly matches with Inter Milan and Sydney FC to look forward to, before rounding off the tour with the Trophee des Champions against Rennes on August 3.