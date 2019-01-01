Neymar can leave, says PSG sporting director Leonardo

sporting director Leonardo has said Neymar is allowed to leave the club.

Neymar's future at PSG has been in doubt this summer amid reports he wants to return to his former side , while have also been linked.

PSG announced on Monday that they will take action agains tthe Brazilian attacker after he missed training on Monday, though his father says the club had already agreed to the delay.

But Leonardo has now revealed that the French champions are willing to let him go if a club matches their asking price.

"Neymar can leave PSG, if there is an offer that suits everyone," Leonardo told Le Parisien. "But to date, we do not know if anyone wants to buy him or at what price. All this is not done in a day, that's for sure.

Article continues below

"It's clear to everyone [that Neymar wants to leave], but in football, you say one thing today and tomorrow another. It's amazing but it's like that.

"We talked with his entourage too. Everyone knows everything. The position is clear for all participants. But one thing is concrete today: he still has three years of contract with us and since we have not received an offer, we cannot discuss anything."

More to follow...