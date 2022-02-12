'Neymar behaved very badly towards me' - Marseille defender Gonzalez criticises PSG star for 'ugly' clash

Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez says Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar behaved "very badly" as the two clashed in a Ligue 1 match in September 2020.

The Brazil star accused Gonzalez of racism as he was sent off late in the game at Parc des Princes.

The controversy continued for days, as Neymar tweeted later: "My only regret is not hitting that a**hole in the face."

What has been said?

Gonzalez has also had run-ins with Lionel Messi, but he says the Neymar incident was much more intense.

He told AS: “What happened with Neymar was different [to the tension with Lionel Messi]. I don’t like to remember it a lot because it was ugly, he behaved badly in footballing terms and in terms of personal matters, and I don’t even want to remember because the truth is that he behaved very badly towards me.”

What happened between Neymar and Alvaro Gonzalez?

Neymar was one of five players sent off at the end of the clash in the French capital, which Marseille won 1-0.

The teams were involved in a brawl in stoppage time and Layvin Kurzawa, Leandro Paredes and Neymar were all shown red cards. Jordan Amavi and Dario Benedetto were the Marseille players dismissed.

Neymar took to social media to accuse Gonzalez of insulting him with a racial slur.

Gonzalez later said: "Neymar told me he won in one day what I earn in a year, and it's true. I told him I was very happy with my salary.

"Neymar's whole game that day was unfortunate, full of provocations."

