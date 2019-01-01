'Neymar a candidate for Ballon d'Or' - Herrera rates PSG team-mate as top-five player

The former Manchester United midfielder is relishing the "incredible opportunity" to play in the same side as the Brazil star

Ander Herrera is excited to play alongside Neymar and believes the Brazilian can challenge fellow team-mate Kylian Mbappe to win the Ballon d'Or.

The PSG star attacker is set to put a summer of uncertainty behind him as he is in line to make his season debut this weekend.

Neymar had been heavily linked with a move away from PSG, with a transfer to or a return to mooted as the two most likely outcomes.

But despite plenty of smoke around a potential move, with Neymar even sitting out PSG's last two matches prior to the transfer deadline, no transfer was agreed and the attacker will likely remain with the club through the season.

The 27-year-old made his return from injury by featuring twice for during the international break and is in contention to start PSG's clash with on Saturday.

Neymar has finished third in the Ballon d'Or running in two of the last four seasons and, despite missing Brazil's Copa America triumph and the opening month of PSG's title defence, Herrera thinks he will be in the running to be crowned the world's greatest player.

Herrera, who is in line to make his first league appearance for the Parisians since joining from during the close season, also rates striker Mbappe and midfielder Marco Verratti among the best around.

"[Neymar] is one of the five best players in the world and a candidate for the Ballon d'Or with Mbappe," he told reporters.

"I'm excited and happy to play with Neymar. For me, it's great. This is an incredible opportunity for me to play with players like Neymar, like Kylian Mbappe or Marco Verratti, who can for me become the best midfielder very soon.

"We are going to make sure that he has his best season and that he is even better."

Neymar's return should boost a PSG front-line that has been heavily beset by injury.

Both Mbappe and Cavani went down with injury against , and are doubts for PSG's group stage opener next Wednesday against Real Madrid.