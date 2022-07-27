Next Gen Cup 2022: Tottenham Hotspur beat Kerala Blasters 7-0

The Blasters had no answer to Spurs' talent

Kerala Blasters suffered a 7-0 defeat at the hands of Tottenham in a Group B tie of the Next Gen Cup 2022 played at the Tottenham Hotspur training ground, on Wednesday.

The tournament is part of the collaboration between the Premier League and the Indian Super League (ISL), with the Blasters qualifying for this edition having finished in the top two, alongside Bengaluru, in the inaugural Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) held earlier this year.

Muhammed Ajsal missed an opportunity to put Kerala ahead in the 26th minute before the Spurs U21 side scored twice in two minutes through Jahziah Linton (31') and Jaden Williams (32') who would go on to bag a hat-trick.

Max Mcknight (57') began the second half goal fest, as Tom Bloxham (61'), George Abbott (74') and Williams (86' pen, 88') completed the rout.

Kerala Blasters face Crystal Palace in the third-place match at the same venue on Saturday.