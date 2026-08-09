New twist surrounding Ayase Ueda? Fenerbahçe reach agreement with absolute top striker

Romelu Lukaku and Fenerbahce have reached a personal agreement, transfer journalists Fabrizio Romano and Matteo Moretto report. The Turkish club had already made a bid for Feyenoord striker Ayase Ueda, but what the possible arrival of the Belgian means for the Japanese forward remains unclear.

Fenerbahce have submitted a bid of around six million euros to Napoli. The Italian club reportedly rejected that proposal and have since made a counter-offer.

Napoli want around 12 million euros for the Belgian top scorer. According to Romano, Fenerbahce have now sent a new proposal to Naples as well.

A full agreement now appears to be edging closer. Lukaku and Fenerbahce have already reached a personal agreement, so only the two clubs still need to settle the deal.

Voetbal International reported on Sunday morning that Fenerbahce have also made a bid for Ueda. Feyenoord reportedly want around 25 million euros for the Japanese striker.

Technical director Devy Rigaux is willing to sit down with the Turkish club to complete a deal, provided Ueda himself is also open to a move to the Super Lig.

What Lukaku's possible arrival means for Fenerbahce's interest in Ueda is still unclear. The Belgian would at least give the Turkish giants an experienced striker who can hold the ball up.