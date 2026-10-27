New twist in conflict between Jorge Jesus and Cristiano Ronaldo at Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo is a step closer to returning to the Portugal national team in November. The coaching staff have included the captain in the provisional squad for two upcoming UEFA Nations League matches after he left the national team's training camp on impulse in September.

A spokesperson for the Portuguese Football Federation confirmed to news agency AFP that Ronaldo is in the provisional squad, opening the door to his return after a dispute with national team coach Jorge Jesus. The final squad is expected on 6 November.

Portugal play Denmark in Braga on 14 November before travelling to Wales three days later for their final UEFA Nations League group match.

The Portuguese Football Federation handed Ronaldo a 30-day suspension last week for leaving the training camp on 30 September. The federation backdated the suspension to the day of the incident, making him eligible to play again during the upcoming international break.

On 7 October, the 41-year-old Ronaldo published a lengthy statement apologising to Portuguese fans and his team-mates for his behaviour. He also announced that his working relationship with national team coach Jorge Jesus had ended.

A disagreement over Ronaldo's role in the match against Norway, which Portugal won 2-1, sparked the dispute. Ronaldo accused the coach of failing to keep his promise to leave him on the bench. He also said the coach had not stuck to their agreement on how they would handle the dispute during a press conference before the match against Denmark, which Portugal won 4-2.

After that press conference, Ronaldo left the national team's training camp in Copenhagen. His departure prompted widespread debate about his international future.

Portugal won their first four UEFA Nations League matches, the last three without their captain, and secured a place in the quarter-finals, scheduled for March 2027.

Turning 42 in February, Ronaldo could play in that next stage, provided the national team coach includes him in the final squad. He has already hinted that this could be the last season of his football career.