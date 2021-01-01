New signing Josh Maja gives Fulham teeth in relegation battle

The Cottagers have struggled for goals in their survival bid, but should find some reprieve - and menace - in the former Sunderland striker

Wednesday night would have served as very instructive viewing for new Fulham signing Josh Maja.

On transfer deadline day, the former England youth international joined the London club on loan from Girondins de Bordeaux until the end of the season. With little turnaround time, it was always unlikely he would be chucked into the deep end right away.

However, he got a fairly quick chance to see his new side in action, and get a proper feel for the magnitude of the challenge ahead. In a tight game, visiting Leicester went ahead in the first half, and then comfortably held Fulham at arm’s length for the duration of the second to record a 2-0 victory at Craven Cottage.

At the moment, the Cottagers are third from bottom, eight points from safety and looking like their fate is already sealed.

Scott Parker’s side endured a miserable start to the campaign, failing to win any of their first six matches back in the top flight. Things briefly seemed to be looking up following a slew of creditable draws, most notably against Liverpool and Tottenham. However, since drawing against the North London side, Fulham have lost three of their subsequent five matches.

Grim reading, whichever way one slices it.

However, while that overview might suggest otherwise, those two miserable runs have been distinct in their particulars.

Whereas at the start of the season Fulham struggled to keep opponents out, in more recent weeks the challenge has been presenting a goal threat themselves. This is borne out by the fact six teams in the division have worse defensive records, but of that number only West Bromwich Albion are presently below Fulham on the table. So far, only two teams have scored fewer goals.

It is clear, then, where Fulham must improve.

While significant investment was made by the club during the summer transfer window in order to bring the defence up to scratch and add creativity to the midfield, the Cottagers have soldiered through with only Aleksandar Mitrovic and Aboubakar Kamara as their centre-forward options.

Mitrovic has started their last two league games, but his static style and lack of aptitude in pressing situations have frequently seen him left out of the starting line-up this season; Kamara has also failed to convince when handed opportunities, and departed the club in the just-concluded January window.

Instead, Parker has been forced to repurpose Ivan Cavaleiro – an inconsistent winger – as a centre-forward, with mixed-to-negative results.

The signing of Maja then can be seen as a move to address a glaring shortfall in a key area.

The former Sunderland man is a natural centre-forward, a superb finisher inside the box, and has the work rate against the ball that Mitrovic lacks.

“He falls into line with the sort of business we've done this year in terms of young talent with big potential,” Parker said of Maja following the acquisition. “I brought Josh to the football club because he's someone who I see with big potential, someone I see we can develop.”

It is also a deal that works for the player as well.

Since departing Sunderland in January 2019, Maja has struggled to truly assert himself in the west of France. There have been flashes of his undeniable ability, such as in his demolition of Nimes in December of the same year (a hat-trick and an assist in a 6-0 win).

However, for the most part, he has flattered to deceive, and has been criticized for spending too much time in deeper areas.

After a promising first full season that saw him score six times and assist twice in 21 league appearances (only six of those starts), the 22-year-old found the going rather more challenging this term, with only two goals in 17 appearances (11 starts).

Considering he left English shores under a cloud, betting on himself and opting against signing a new contract with his hometown club, his return – albeit temporary – will require him to prove himself afresh and showcase just how much his game has rounded out since leaving the Black Cats in the lurch.

He will find, in Fulham, a fecund environment.

The squad is young and the energy is good on the banks of the Thames, and with the likes of Ademola Lookman and Andre Frank Zambo-Anguissa, not only is there a sizeable African contingent at the club, there is also some premium service. The Expected Goals prognosis is also encouraging: so far this season, the Cottagers have, based on the quality of their chances, created more dangerous openings than seven other teams in the division.

It is a signing that ticks every box, or at least appears to. Whether it will be enough, by itself, to keep Fulham up remains to be seen. However, Maja at least gives them a fighting chance.