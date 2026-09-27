Speaking to Bild , Augsburg coach Manuel Baum said he would not stand in his goalkeeper's way if the German record champions were seriously interested in a move.

"If someone is one of the best in the Bundesliga, then he is certainly a topic for the best teams in the Bundesliga. At Augsburg, it is already part of the philosophy that you sometimes let players leave who may be performing above average," said Baum, who had nothing but praise for Dahmen.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper is "currently among the Bundesliga's top goalkeepers in terms of performance", so the reported Bayern interest does not surprise him. "We have several players in the squad who really spark interest," Baum explained, adding on Dahmen's future at FCA: "We are discussing it internally. Of course there are talks with Finn."

Recently, the Bild podcast 'Bayern Insider' reported that Dahmen is under discussion as Bayern Munich's number two. Current first-choice keeper Manuel Neuer and current number three Sven Ulreich could each end their careers next summer, with both contracts expiring in 2027.

Jonas Urbig is, of course, lined up as Neuer's successor in the Bayern goal and is still being developed with that in mind, having already made two appearances this season. According to 'Bayern Insider', Dahmen fits the profile the German record champions want for the role of Urbig's future backup.

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Which club did Finn Dahmen join Augsburg from?

Dahmen, 28, nominated by new Germany coach Jürgen Klopp for his first internationals and therefore currently part of the Germany squad, could still perform at his best for a long time yet. He already has plenty of experience with 101 Bundesliga appearances and could possibly be available on a free transfer next summer, as his Augsburg contract expires in 2027.

Augsburg signed Dahmen from Mainz 05 in 2023, and the Wiesbaden native has been almost ever-present as the clear number one since then, gradually earning his place in the national team. Dahmen has been a regular in the Germany squad since September 2025, although he is still waiting for his first international appearance.

So far, according to 'Bayern Insider', there have been no talks between Bayern Munich and Dahmen, with FCB only discussing the Augsburg player internally. Even so, it is not out of the question that Dahmen could swap his status as Augsburg's clear number one for a future at Bayern Munich.