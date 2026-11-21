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The return of hope to Manchester United with the arrival of Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino has not come free of charge. Instead, it has arrived with a fresh financial bill that adds to the pressure on the club's hierarchy, which has found itself forced to borrow again to cover its commitments, at a time when the sporting and financial crises are mounting at Old Trafford.

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Just three days after naming Pochettino as their new head coach, Manchester United took out another £10 million loan. It's a glimpse of the rising cost of the club's bid to restore their standing among the elite of English and European football.

According to "BBC Sport", United revealed in a detailed document submitted to the stock exchange alongside their first-quarter financial results on Thursday that they must pay £7.5 million in compensation to the US Soccer Federation for the Argentine coach's services.

The club announced on 13 November that they had agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Pochettino to take charge of the team. They secured the new loan on 16 November, just three days later.

Nor is it a one-off. It's one of three loans the club confirmed after 30 September, the end of the first financial quarter, taking the amount drawn down under their revolving credit facility to £240 million.

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Managerial bill nears 100 million

The loan is only part of a more worrying picture. Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, Manchester United have spent around £95 million on hiring and firing managers.

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That figure is expected to pass £100 million once the cost of recruiting Pochettino's backroom staff is added, along with compensation for ending previous manager Michael Carrick's contract.

Carrick left last week with the team in the relegation zone, amid one of Manchester United's worst starts to a season in 40 years.

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His exit came even though he had been given the chance to continue on a two-year contract, after positive results during a six-month interim spell last season.

Pochettino is the ninth permanent manager since Ferguson's departure, counting Ralf Rangnick, who took charge in November 2021. The constant churn shows the scale of the turmoil at the club. Each of the last three seasons has brought a mid-season change of manager.

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Huge financial commitments and debts in the millions

The document went beyond managerial costs and loans. United confirmed spending £5.7 million on registering new players or extending the contracts of existing players and members of the coaching staff.

The figures also revealed huge commitments on player transfer fees, totalling £417 million, with £181 million due over the coming year.

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The club put their total debt at $750 million, around £577.4 million at the exchange rate recorded on 30 September.

United face a complex equation: a new sporting project under Pochettino, a mounting bill for managerial changes, and heavy financial commitments that put the hierarchy to a real test.

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Can the Argentine turn this spending into stability and results on the pitch? Or will the new rescue project become another chapter in the long-running drain on the club's coffers?