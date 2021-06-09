New Kaizer Chiefs coach Baxter apologises for ‘stupid’ rape comments

The accomplished tactician has promised that he will not make similar comments in the future

Newly-appointed Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter has apologized for the comments he made using a rape analogy in India earlier this year.

The English tactician was dismissed by Indian club Odisha FC in February 2021 after complaining during a post-match interview about the refereeing in a defeat.

Baxter stated that his players 'would have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty' and his comments caused a public outcry in both India and South Africa.

The 67-year-old has now apologized for his “insensitive” comments for the second time as he starts his second stint as Chiefs coach.

“Hi, given the unfortunate nature of my exit from India, and the unfortunate comments, and to be very honest, stupid comments that I made," Hunt told the club's media department.

"I felt strongly that I needed to make another apology before recommencing my work in South Africa. Anything that I said that offended anybody, I humbly apologize.

“I know that it [rape] is a heinous crime that it looked like I was making light of I was not. I was not, that was absolutely not my intention. That does not reflect me as a person. But I do know that many people were upset."

The former Finland head coach promised that he will not make similar comments in the future as he made a heartfelt apology.

“And for that, I’m truly sorry. In the future, there will not be an issue with me making such clumsy, insensitive, and downright stupid comments," he added.

"I really hope that anyone that was offended by my insensitive words, will accept this really heartfelt apology. Thank you.”

Baxter had successful spells with Chiefs and SuperSport United in South African football - winning trophies with both PSL clubs.

The retired midfielder guided Chiefs to four trophies including two PSL titles and he led SuperSport to two Nedbank Cups, before being named as Bafana Bafana coach for a second time in May 2017.

He remains the last coach to win a major trophy with Chiefs when he led the Soweto giants to the PSL title in May 2015.