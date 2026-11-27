Hansi Flick have suffered a minor setback two days before the trip to Deportivo La Coruña, after Marc Bernal missed training with slight physical discomfort caused by a build-up of training load.
According to Spanish newspaper "Sport", Marc Bernal will sit out Friday's training session with physical discomfort that calls for caution.
The midfielder, who travelled to Azerbaijan with the rest of the Barcelona squad, underwent medical tests at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on Thursday.
Those tests led to a decision to rest him, so the pain he's feeling doesn't get any worse.
"Sport" cameras caught Marc Bernal arriving at Barcelona's facilities at 10:55am on Friday, just five minutes before the session got under way.
Flick usually summons his players an hour and a half before training. Anyone following an individual programme away from the group, though, gets more leeway over when they turn up.
Cautious optimism
Bernal may have missed Friday's session, but both the club and the player are optimistic he'll be available for the Deportivo La Coruña game.
The plan is for the midfielder to train normally with his team-mates on Saturday and make the squad heading to Galicia.
For now, the coaching staff would rather play it safe and give him an extra day's rest before he returns to training.
The fixture list is particularly congested, and the eagerly awaited clash with Atletico Madrid comes next Wednesday. Flick's staff have no intention of taking unnecessary risks with the Berga-born midfielder.
Impressive form
Barcelona enter the final stretch of 2026 facing growing challenges at home and in Europe. Flick wants to keep the team stable and stay in the hunt for trophies, all while the pressure from back-to-back matches and multiple competitions keeps mounting.
The Catalan side have established themselves as serious La Liga contenders this season. Their attack has impressed since the start of the campaign, and they've racked up emphatic wins over several rivals. Chief among them: 5-0 against Elche, 2-0 against Athletic Bilbao, 5-0 against Valencia and 7-2 against Racing Santander.
They've proved just as capable in tough away games. Barcelona beat Sevilla 3-1 and Real Betis 5-2, then took all three points from Atletico Madrid's ground with a 2-1 win that strengthened their position in the race for top spot.
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I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm