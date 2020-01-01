'New Eto'o' Moukoko to start training with Borussia Dortmund first team from July

The wonderkid is getting ever close to integrating himself in the BVB senior squad

youth sensation Youssoufa Moukoko will be able to start training with the first team from July, according to Bild.

The 15-year-old wonderkid has been making headlines for his goal-scoring prowess in the various BVB youth teams and has scored more than 150 goals already.

Indeed in the cancelled Under-19 , Moukoko scored 34 goals in 20 outings with Dortmund just two points behind Cologne.

His prowess meant he would be tipped to be drafted into the first team but German football rules initially did not allow players to debut until they turned 17.

It meant Moukoko would have had to wait until November 2021 for his full debut, but after Dortmund tabled the matter before the authorities, the limit was lowered to 16, giving him the chance to play later this year.

"We are very happy. The majority of clubs now want to give exceptionally talented young players the opportunity to take a new step in their development in absolutely exceptional cases," Lars Ricken, Dortmund's youth director, said in Kicker, after the age limit was lowered.

In spite of the positive development, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc previously stated the club would not put pressure on Moukoko, nor will they raise expectations as he still has a lot to learn.

"The framework conditions for professional appearances by absolute exceptional players of this age have been created, but we are therefore not putting any pressure on him at all," Zorc told Bild am Sonntag.

"We do well not to raise expectations of Youssoufa too high."

Dortmund are currently in second place on the Bundesliga standings, and have won all their matches since the restart bar a home defeat to which has put a dent on their title hopes.

Born in the capital city of Yaounde in 2004 and in possession of a German passport, Moukoko is eligible to represent the Indomitable Lions or Die Mannschaft.

He is often compared to Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o, who scored a total of 427 goals for both club and country.

Moukoko's proficiency is also compared to and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored 98 Bundesliga goals and 141 goals in all competitions in five seasons with Dortmund, finishing as top scorer in 2017 with 31 strikes.