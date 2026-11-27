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Press reports have revealed a fresh escalation in the case over the financial breaches attributed to Manchester City, after rival Premier League clubs expressed a desire to force the club's owners to sell, as an additional punishment for the violations the club were found guilty of committing over a period spanning nine seasons.

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Manchester City are still waiting to learn what sanctions they'll face after being found guilty of breaching the Premier League's financial rules, along with a raft of charges relating to their failure to cooperate with the league's investigation.

According to the BBC, officials at at least three Premier League clubs believe City's Abu Dhabi owners should be removed from the club, and have floated the idea of forcing them to sell as an additional punishment.

City are expected to face severe sanctions, including a heavy points deduction that could push them to the brink of relegation, plus huge fines. Some rival clubs want to go further still. They're pushing for a change in the club's ownership.

Premier League clubs don't have the power to make that call, though. It rests with the Independent Football Regulator (IFR), which can, in extreme cases, remove club directors and even force clubs to sell.

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David Kogan, the regulator's chair, told the UK Parliament's Culture, Media and Sport Committee this week that the body wouldn't hesitate to take the necessary action, whatever a club's name, its size or the nature of the case.

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"Forget the name of the club, forget the size of the club, forget the size of the case," Kogan said. "We simply cannot ignore our statutory duties towards a club just because it is of a certain size."

He added that the regulator would take appropriate action as the law and the circumstances before it required, based on the evidence gathered by the Premier League's independent commission and any ruling on that evidence at the appeal stage.

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And he went further: "The evidence has already been assessed through guilty verdicts, so we will certainly have the will to act. We must clearly show that we are doing the job lawmakers gave us, and we will do so whatever the consequences."

According to the report, the regulator is under growing pressure over the relationships between City's owners, including Sheikh Mansour, and political figures in Manchester. Among them is Andy Burnham, the city's former mayor and current prime minister.

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It comes after The Sun revealed that City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak raised the investigations into the club during trade talks with UK Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds. Al Mubarak also runs Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund.

Abu Dhabi is believed to have poured almost £1 billion into the city of Manchester since taking over the club in 2008. The charges, meanwhile, allege that City concealed nearly £900 million between 2009 and 2018 through commercial deals described as sham.

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Thanks to new fast-track procedures, the appeal hearing is expected to take around 12 weeks from the case being formally lodged on 30 September. That could mean a final decision before Easter.

What financial charges do Manchester City face?

At the heart of the case are Premier League charges that City concealed around £900 million through sham commercial deals over nine seasons.

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The report says the club were found guilty of 114 of the initial 115 charges, before the total rose to 130, split across six main categories:

50 charges of failing to provide accurate financial information on sponsorship revenue, related parties and operating costs, from the 2009-10 season to 2017-18.

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8 charges of failing to provide full details of managers' bonuses and salaries, between the 2009-10 and 2012-13 seasons.

12 charges of failing to provide full details of players' bonuses and salaries, between the 2010-11 and 2015-16 seasons.

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5 charges of breaching UEFA's licensing and Financial Fair Play regulations, between the 2013-14 and 2017-18 seasons.

25 charges of breaching the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules, between the 2015-16 and 2017-18 seasons.

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30 charges of failing to cooperate with Premier League investigations, from the 2018-19 season to 2022-23.