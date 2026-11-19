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The dispute between FIFA and UEFA entered a new chapter on Thursday, one that threatens further escalation in the coming days.

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UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and seven other European members of the FIFA Council have written to the world governing body. They're complaining that FIFA has restricted their access to documents relating to the World Cup sale scandal and hasn't handed over all the evidence.

According to "AS", the eight Europeans raised concerns over FIFA's lack of transparency and cooperation in clarifying allegations of malpractice on certain matters, above all the failed attempt to market World Cup rights (FIFA Forward Enterprise).

FIFA has yet to answer any questions

The letter read: "With reference to your letter dated 2 November regarding the questions and requests for information, and not 'claims', submitted by UEFA on our behalf on 19 and 23 October, these questions were drawn up after the FIFA president invited Council members to submit their enquiries in writing. And we did so."

Then came the charge of silence: "However, FIFA has so far not responded to any of these questions, has not provided the requested documents and has not set a date for providing them. While we await a full and appropriate response to these questions and requests, without understanding the reason for this lengthy delay, we welcome your offer, albeit a belated one, to review the documents."

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That welcome came with conditions: "Nevertheless, we are concerned that this review appears to be limited to certain key documents, without specifying what they are, relating exclusively to FIFA's failed proposal, even though our questions and requests covered other additional matters. Furthermore, this review will be subject to strict review protocols that are unknown to us. As you pointed out in your letter dated 2 November, as members of the FIFA Council we have certain rights, duties and obligations, under the FIFA Statutes and regulations and Swiss law, towards FIFA as a whole."

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A commitment to transparency

Ceferin and the other seven European Council members want the requested documents shared with them: "We are therefore entitled to access the documents, information and materials required to carry out our duties fully and accurately."

Before anyone books a flight, they want answers: "In the interest of transparency, a concept that must be mutual, and before organising any trip to Zurich, we ask you to specify which documents you consider to be key documents, whether FIFA is prepared to provide all documents relevant to the issues raised, and which strict review protocols you consider necessary."

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The associations also demanded an explanation for the restrictions: "Furthermore, we believe it is necessary to obtain clarification as to why FIFA considers these restrictions necessary. It is unclear why our rights are being restricted in this way, given our duties and obligations towards FIFA, whether under its statutes and regulations or under Swiss law."

They insisted their motives were sound: "We wish to stress that we are fully aware of our fiduciary duties towards FIFA, as well as our commitment to act in the best interests of the organisation and its members as a whole. It is precisely for this reason that we raised our concerns and requested not only answers but also access to the relevant documents."

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A question for the FIFA president and his administration

The letter closed with a pointed challenge: "Ultimately, the question is whether the FIFA president and his administration acknowledge their responsibility towards the FIFA Council. Any review of the documents is without prejudice to the rights of UEFA, and our own rights, to demand the production of documents, including in the context of ongoing or future legal proceedings in the United States. We await your response. In keeping with the principle of transparency to which you referred in your letter, we are sending a copy of this correspondence to all members of the FIFA Council."

UEFA recently announced it would back Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation, to stand against current FIFA president Gianni Infantino in the 2027 election.