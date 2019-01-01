New England Revolution fire Friedel after slow start to season

The ex-international shot-stopper has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect with assistant Mike Lapper taking over on an interim basis

The New Revolution have parted ways with head coach Brad Friedel after just 12 games of their season with the team at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

The Revolution announced that assistant coach Mike Lapper will take over on an interim basis while they search for a permanent replacement for Friedel.

Friedel had been with the club since November 2017, compiling a 12-21-13 record during his time at the helm.

The club also said assistant coach Marcelo Neveleff will be leaving the team to take up a role with the Dominican Football Federation on June 2.

“The announced today that Brad Friedel has been relieved of his duties as the club’s head coach, effective immediately,” the Revolution's statement reads.

“Revolution Assistant Coach Mike Lapper will take over as interim head coach while the club begins the search for its next head coach.

“In addition Assistant Coach Marcelo Neveleff will remain with the Revolution through the club’s match against on June 2. Following that match, Neveleff will join the Dominican Football Federation as its new technical director and head coach of the Under-23 team.”

New England have started the season with just two wins, two draws and eight defeats. They have conceded more goals in their last four games than any other team in a four-game-stretch, tied with in 2017.

Interim coach Lapper joined New England at the same time as Friedel, after spells as an assistant with the U.S. Under-19’s, West Virginia University and nine years with the .

Lapper won 43 caps for the United States Men’s National team in a playing career that took in spells at and Southend United, before a six-season stint with Columbus.

A former standout, Friedel earned 84 caps with the national team representing them at two World Cups.

The ex-Blackburn star was the U.S. No. 1 during their run to the quarter-finals in 2002, earning the nickname “The Human Wall”.

Friedel came to the Revolution after taking charge of the U.S. Under 19’s team, following a spell as an assistant with the U.S. U-20 squad, winning the 2017 Concacaf U-20 Championship.

Lapper’s first game in charge will be on May 11 against .