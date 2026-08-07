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Loai Mohamed

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New development in the £100 million deal: Bouaddi knocks on Manchester City's door

Transfers
A. Bouaddi
Manchester City
Lille
Premier League
Morocco
England
France

Negotiations in the final stages: strong optimism over completing the deal

Manchester City are closing in on Morocco's Ayyoub Bouaddi. Talks with Lille over the midfielder have entered their final stages, with growing optimism that a deal will be done in the coming days.

According to French outlet "Foot Mercato", City have ramped up their efforts to get the deal over the line, placing Bouaddi among their top targets to bolster the midfield. The club are firmly convinced of the youngster's potential.

Negotiations between the two clubs have come on considerably, with contacts stepped up to thrash out a final agreement over Bouaddi's move to the Etihad Stadium.

City now stand on the brink of sealing the deal. Their management believe they can wrap it up shortly, and talks are currently focused on the final details before an official announcement.

At just 18, Bouaddi has already established himself as one of the brightest rising talents in European football, and that has put a number of the continent's biggest clubs on alert.

Club Friendlies
Hamburger SV crest
Hamburger SV
HSV
Lille crest
Lille
LIL
Club Friendlies
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM

Inside the Etihad, they see Bouaddi as one of their key projects for the future, particularly with the departure of Spain's Rodri looming. The midfielder has become a strong candidate to leave and return to the Spanish league.

Read also:

After the Clasico battle: Manchester City to sell Rodri under one condition

Lille had long known they would struggle to hold on to their young talent given the interest swirling around him from Europe's elite. City, though, got ahead of their rivals and turned that interest into advanced talks.

Barring any surprises, expect the deal to be settled soon, with both parties now discussing the finer points of the agreement.

Reports put the value of the transfer at around 100 million euros. That would hand Lille a hefty sum to reshape their squad and make up for losing one of their most prized talents.

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