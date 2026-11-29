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Former German referee Patrick Ittrich has predicted the length of the ban facing Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich, who was sent off against Hamburg on matchday 11 of the Bundesliga at the Volkspark on Saturday. The match ended goalless, and Kimmich was dismissed for attacking opposition player Alexander Røssing-Lelesiit by pulling his hair.

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Ittrich, now a refereeing analyst, says the punishment will depend on what match referee Bastian Dankert puts in his report. He expects a ban of at least three matches.

Speaking to "Sky Sport Germany", the former official said several factors will shape the punishment. Among them: whether the report mentions that the opposition player provoked Kimmich, and whether the Bayern player apologised after the incident.

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Bayern took a heavy blow in the 44th minute. Hamburg's Alexander Røssing-Lelesiit pushed Kimmich, Kimmich pulled his hair, and referee Bastian Dankert showed the Bayern man a straight red card following a VAR review.

Kimmich's regret

Kimmich was blunt when he spoke to reporters after the match: "It was a big mistake. It can't be justified at all. Even an hour later, I still can't understand why I did it. It was completely unnecessary and really stupid. I have to apologise to the team."

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The Bayern captain added: "Given the overall situation we're in, what I did simply can't be justified."

He went on: "I have to apologise to the team. I really can't explain what happened. It was a really stupid thing to do, and I'm glad that we still managed to get a point. That's not the kind of thing I normally do."

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Kimmich also insisted: "There was no contact or confrontation of any kind between me and the player during the game. I wish I could give an explanation for what happened, but it's hard for me to understand it myself."

The German Football Association's regulations draw a line between unsporting behaviour and assaulting an opponent.

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Under the association's official guidelines, assault can bring a suspension of between six weeks and six months. That minimum can drop to three matches, though, if the player suffered unsporting behaviour from an opponent immediately before the incident, or if the case is deemed a minor assault.

Kimmich has been here before. The German FA banned him for two league matches in 2023 after his red card against Darmstadt.

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This incident is different in nature, though. That makes the verdict of the German FA's sports court, expected next week, crucial in deciding how long the Germany international will be missing for Bayern Munich.

Bayern felt the red card. The Bavarian side once again failed to win, following a 1-1 draw with Cologne in the Bundesliga and a 2-1 defeat to French side Lille in the Champions League.