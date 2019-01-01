Neville would be wise to drop Walsh for Moore vs USA - White

The former England international believes that the Lionesses need more steel in midfield against the holders in the Women's World Cup semi-finals

Former international Faye White believes it would be “wise” for Phil Neville to bring in Jade Moore for Keira Walsh as the Lionesses prepare to take on the USA in Tuesday’s Women’s World Cup semi-final.

Neville speculated in his pre-match press conference that he could play Lucy Bronze in midfield and Rachel Daly at right-back, as he did when the two teams last met back in March.

But, with Bronze facing a key battle against the in-form Megan Rapinoe, White believes Neville could add “steel” to his engine room through Moore instead.

Speaking at a William Hill World Cup event, she said: “My question is, will he go with Jade Moore, to get a little bit more steel in there? As opposed to Keira [Walsh], it’s someone more defensive.

“It might be a wise thing to do. I’m not saying Keira’s played bad, but it’s whether he thinks he wants to disrupt that or not and add that extra bit of experience.

“I looked at the team he played in the SheBelieves [Cup] and he played Walsh and Jill Scott didn’t play.

“The suggestion in putting Bronze in there was that he needed someone with a bit more physicality and fitness.

“Scott gives that, but that would be my only change, one he might be thinking about.

“I think Bronze has the quality to handle Rapinoe’s experience,” White, who won 90 caps for her country, continued.

“She’s been playing with some of the best players in the world and handling that experience.

“That’s going to be intriguing. Bronze will need to attack too to allow us to affect the game and play.

“She’s important in our attack and can be such a threat.

“It’s going to be how the team and the back line can cope with, when we lose it, can we gain shape quickly and maybe the midfielders protect that space?

“It’s the same with their full-backs, too. It is a game that I think will be won by which wide players play best.”

It’s the first time in the tournament that England will be the underdogs for a game, as they come up against the world champions.

But the Lionesses are certainly not fazed by the challenge, and White believes the lack of pressure can help Neville’s side.

“They’ve almost got nothing to lose really,” she said.

“The expectation when you’re expected to win is so much harder to deal with.

“People expect America to win and go through, really. I think, if anything, the players will use it as something else to motivate them.

“These games are the ones where we’re going to play proper football.

“Both teams are going to attack, both teams are confident in how they’re going to build up.

“America will have another level again to raise and also they have the quality and confidence to deliver on the big stage and handle the pressure,” White added.

“There will be times where England are going to have to accept they’re going to be under pressure, defensively, and being able to keep composed, keep compact, and when we do get it, keep it. Build ourselves into the game.

““It’s going to be really, really close and competitive and entertaining I’m sure.

“Technically, tactically, and as long as we are switched on to deal with set-pieces and avoid errors, we are going to be in this game.”

