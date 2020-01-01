'The day-to-day is the next thing I’m looking for' - Neville wants to move into club management after leaving England

The Lionesses manager will leave his role with the national team in 2021, but says he is not thinking too hard about his next job just yet.

Phil Neville says he wants to move into club management when he leaves his role with the women's national team - but says he still has unfinished business with the Lionesses.

The 43-year-old's contract will expire in the summer of 2021 and the Football Association have confirmed they will not be renewing it, despite the European Championships that were supposed to take place next year having been postponed until 2022 because of coronavirus.

Neville could still lead the British team at the Olympics in Tokyo next summer however, so says he has not thought too far ahead with a job still to do at international level.

However, the former and defender says that whatever his next job in management will be, it will be at club level to keep him closer to the action every day.

Neville told the United official website: "We’ve got another eight camps and maybe an Olympics to go to, so it’s in the back of my mind.

“I approach it as I did with the end of my career, as I did when I joined , that’s with a completely open mind. Whatever opportunities come my way, I will think about them. Ultimately, the biggest thing I want to do is finish the job with the Lionesses, which I’ve absolutely loved.

“I think what I would say is that international management can be really frustrating. You only get the girls for 12 days and it’s really intense - then you let them go back to their club managers and you can’t impact them for another three or four weeks.

“I think, when you’re young in management and you’ve got that energy, the day-to-day is probably now the next thing I’m looking for. I want to impact players more than on the international level.”

The announcement of Neville's departure coming a year before he will actually exit the job has led to some confusion, with the manager admitting that some of his players thought he was exiting his position with immediate effect.

Neville is disappointed with the way things have worked out, but vowed to give his best to the role in his final months in charge.

He said: “It was strange really because I still have 14 months left on my contract. I was getting messages from players thinking I was leaving straight away.

“My aim was to manage at the Euros next summer, with the first game being at Old Trafford, but, because that was put back, it got out that I wouldn’t be in charge for the Euros in 2022. Ultimately, I think it’s died down now and it’s just business as usual really. There’s still a long way to go.”