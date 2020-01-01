Neville urges Man Utd to add creativity in January amid Grealish & Maddison rumours

The former Red Devils star believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to find added creativity in January in order to make his side more competitive

need to be prioritising creative talent in the January transfer window, says Phil Neville, with defensive leaks “easier to rectify” than struggles for a spark in the final third.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to be favouring that approach with another market now open for business.

Attacking talent is said to figure prominently on the wish list of those at Old Trafford.

Several strikers have been linked with big-money moves, while speculation regarding the likes of Jack Grealish and James Maddison is never far away.

Paul Pogba finds himself back on the treatment table at present, with the Red Devils still crying out for a dominant figure in the middle of the park.

Those failings were highlighted once again in a 2-0 defeat at on New Year’s Day, with Solskjaer now being urged to move quickly for another match-winner.

Neville told BBC Sport: “Look, they didn’t deserve to win but I thought we had chances in the game where you could have played a pass through, where you needed that extra bit of quality.

“I think this is where Ole Gunnar needs to strengthen.

“Moments where the right weight, the right pass, pass to the right side.

“I totally agree [the defence] is not good enough but I always think the defending side of the game is easier to rectify, to get better.

“It’s the final end of the pitch where you need to spend money, where you win Champions Leagues and where you win Premier Leagues.”

Solskjaer revealed on the back of a disappointing defeat at Emirates Stadium that he hopes to be in the position to bolster his ranks over the coming weeks.

He said: “You can see the squad and sometimes you think, yeah, one or two additions would do nicely because we are building towards something.

“It just depends on if what we think will be right for us will be available.

“Of course it’s playing on our decision-making when we’ve got two players out for a bit, Scott [McTominay] for two months and Paul [Pogba] for a month.

“That gives us less options and we have loads of games and important games.

“But it still has to be right and that’s the big point here, if someone is available and something is possible we’ll do it. We’re looking at one or two.”