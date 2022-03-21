Neville accuses Man Utd stars of being 'tone deaf' for jetting off on a global tour of F1, UFC and concerts

Gary Neville has launched into a fresh round of scathing criticism aimed at Manchester United's players in the wake of their Champions League exit, branding their March break activities as "tone deaf".

The Red Devils were knocked out of Europe by Atletico Madrid in their final game before the international break last week, and players and staff have since been spotted unwinding at various major events around the globe.

Coach Ralf Rangnick attended England's Test match against the West Indies in Barbados, while Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were spotted at events in Dubai but, for former United captain Neville, their public responsibilities are ill-fitting of a storied club in crisis.

What has been said?

"I remember a time when United players, managers [and] executives wouldn’t be seen in their local Italian after a draw at home, let alone getting knocked out of Europe," the former defender wrote on Twitter.

"This last week, we’ve seen a global tour of F1, concerts, cricket and UFC events.

"This lot are tone deaf!"

Neville doubles down on criticism

The former England international was quick to respond to several individuals on Twitter who asked if he was stating that players should not be relaxing after a hectic season, to which he responded that he had no issue with them doing so, and only that he wished for more circumspect behaviour.

"They can go on holiday, relax, take time off," he added. "However, if you’ve been knocked out of the Champions League, FA Cup, [the] League Cup and [you are] floundering in the league, I wouldn’t think it’s too much to ask to lie low a bit!"

United will face another season without silverware at Old Trafford following their exits from the Champions League and FA Cup in recent weeks, and face a battle to secure top-tier European competition next season in a tightly contested top-four race.

