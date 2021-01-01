'Never will I ever forget it' - Olympiacos star El-Arabi plots repeat of Arsenal fall

The Morocco international is aiming to lead the Greek giants to turn around their first-leg deficit in London

Youssef El-Arabi hopes to recreate his "unforgettable" heroics when Olympiacos battle Arsenal for a place in the Uefa Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday.

Pedro Martins' men face an uphill task at the Emirates Stadium after they suffered a 3-1 loss in the first leg of their Round of 16 encounter a week ago.

El-Arabi, who is Olympiacos' leading scorer with 22 goals so far this campaign, believes they can repeat last year's memorable feat against Mikel Arteta's side.

Back in February 2020, the Moroccan striker scored a late goal in extra-time which gave the Greek outfit a 2-1 victory at Arsenal and they progressed into the next round on away goals after a 2-2 aggregate score.

The 34-year-old scored Olympiacos' only goal last Thursday, and he thinks an early goal before half-time could boost their chances of securing a comeback win.

"We have to believe in ourselves and, I reckon, we have to fight till the end," El Arabi was quoted by the club website.

"We have to score a goal before the break and aim for our target in all 90 minutes, or even in overtime. Last year, we were lucky and celebrated in the end, I wish this happens this year as well."

When asked further about his late winner in North London last year, the Morrocan said: "Neither will I ever forget it. Why not do it again? We have to try till the end so we exit the pitch with a big smile on our face like last year."

El-Arabi will be expected to lead Olympiacos' frontline in the absence of Egyptian striker Ahmed Kouka, who suffered an injury during Sunday's Greek Super League outing.

Kouka scored the opening goal in their 3-1 victory over AE Larissa before he was replaced in the 37th minute.