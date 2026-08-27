Manuel Neuer wants Bayern Munich in the top eight. The Germany goalkeeper spoke after Thursday's Champions League draw in Monaco, targeting a finish inside the leading positions of the league phase while acknowledging the strength and variety of the sides they will face.

"The opponents are very balanced and interesting teams, with a lot of tradition," Neuer told reporters after the draw. "Generally, we want to finish the league phase within the top eight again, and that is our main objective."

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The veteran continued: "The clash with Arsenal has already become something like a classic in recent years. And we will meet Atletico Madrid at the stadium that will host the final (Riyadh Air Metropolitano), and we all hope we can play there twice this season."

He then turned to England. "The clash between Bayern and Manchester United is of course an absolute classic, and it has a great history in the Champions League. Playing there away from home (at Old Trafford) is something special."

Nor is Neuer taking the smaller names lightly. "We will also not underestimate the clash with Bodo/Glimt, who were a real surprise last season, as well as Lille, Slavia Prague, Real Betis and Viking. We are looking forward to the coming challenges."

Bayern bowed out at the semi-final stage last season, beaten by eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain.

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