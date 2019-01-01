Neuer limps out of Bayern Munich's clash with Fortuna Dusseldorf

The Bayern No.1 was replaced by Sven Ulreich early in the second half of a victory which sent the Bavarians back to the top of the table

Manuel Neuer limped out of 's 4-1 victory over on Sunday.

With his side up 2-0 early in the second half, the international pulled up after slipping while attempting to make a pass.

Neuer had come out to clean up a stray ball and send it back to his team-mates, but seemed to indicate immediately that he would not be able to continue.

Sven Ulreich was summoned from the Bayern bench, while Neuer walked off under his own power, handing the captain's armband to Thomas Muller.

Neuer had recently returned from a calf problem that caused him to miss Bayern's DFB-Pokal quarter-final win against Heidenheim on April 3, being deemed fit enough to feature in his side's 5-0 thumping of title rivals last weekend.

The Bayern No.1 missed almost the entirety of the 2017-18 season with a broken foot, but has played 37 times in all competitions this season.

Ulreich has started just three times in the league, making his first start February 2 in a 3-1 defeat to — Bayern's only loss in the Bundesliga since January.

He also started the only other game Bayern dropped points since in a 1-1 draw against on March 30, though Ulreich was also in goal for a 3-1 win over in February as well as DFB-Pokal victories over and Heidenheim.

First change:



@Manuel_Neuer

Sven #Ulreich



Manuel looks to have picked up an injury. Hope it's nothing serious, captain!



(53') #F95FCB 0-2 pic.twitter.com/PKWfQ3WgI2 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 14, 2019

Bayern haved return to the Bundesliga summit this weekend after title rivals Dortmund temporarily moved in front following a 2-1 win over on Saturday.

A brace from Kingsley Coman set the reigning champions on their way against Dusseldorf, with Serge Gnabry also chipping in with a goal and an assist.

Ulreich conceded a late penalty to Dodi Lukebakio, but Leon Goretzka completed the scoring with stoppage time tally to seal the points.

The victory continues a run of fine form in the league for Bayern, as they have taken 43 three points out of a possible 48 over their last 16 games.

It has seen Bayern wipe out a points deficit to Dortmund and now has them a point clear of their title rival, while also possessing a vastly superior goal differential.