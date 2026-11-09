Netherlands boss Xavi hails 'top' Frenkie de Jong but questions Hansi Flick's bizarre right-back experiment at Barcelona

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Netherlands head coach Xavi Hernandez has offered a mixed review of Frenkie de Jong’s recent tactical evolution under Hansi Flick. While the former Barcelona manager was quick to label De Jong as a world-class talent, he admitted to being perplexed by Flick's decision to deploy the 29-year-old in a defensive role.

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Xavi questions Flick’s tactical innovation

The tactical flexibility of De Jong has once again become a major talking point following Barcelona's hard-fought 2-1 victory over Atletico Madridat the Metropolitano. During the second half of the encounter, Flick surprised spectators by shifting the Dutch international into a right-back role, a move that allowed the Blaugrana to maintain control while adapting to the flow of the match. While the experiment proved successful in terms of the final result, it has drawn a curious reaction from Xavi. De Jong arrived at the Netherlands training camp this Monday full of confidence following his impactful performance in the Spanish capital.

Xavi, who now manages De Jong at international level, spoke candidly about the player’s versatility during a recent press conference. Despite acknowledging the player's ability to adapt, Xavi confessed that seeing the midfielder patrolling the flank was not something he expected. "Yesterday against Atletico, De Jong played as a lateral. It is not what I have in mind for him, although I also placed him as a centre-back at Barca. But what I am clear about is that Frenkie is a 'top' player who can play in any position, as a '6', as an '8', he is 'top' as a player," Xavi said, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

Internal squad dynamics and comparisons

Xavi also touched upon the potential for De Jong to coexist with other creative talents in the national team, specifically addressing questions regarding a partnership with Joey Veerman. To dismiss suggestions that the two might be incompatible, the manager drew a direct comparison to his own legendary playing career at Barcelona. He recalled similar doubts that once surrounded his partnership with another icon of the game during their prime years at the Camp Nou.

The coach dismissed the notion that two high-quality playmakers cannot thrive in the same starting eleven. "It happened to me at FC Barcelona. Many people said that Iniesta and I could not play together," Xavi explained, as quoted by Voetbal Primeur.

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Addressing the lack of appreciation

Beyond the tactical discussion, Xavi was quick to defend De Jong against his critics, suggesting that the midfielder’s contribution is often overlooked by those outside the inner circle of the sport. The former midfielder believes that De Jong’s true value is best understood by those who share the pitch or the dugout with him on a daily basis. He suggested that the narrative surrounding the former Ajax star does not always reflect his genuine impact on the game.

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The Netherlands boss argued that he is undervalued by the general public but highly respected by his peers. "Yes, I think he is underestimated, but not by the coaches and his teammates. You have to listen to the people who are with him every day, because if you ask who the best midfielder is, they say Frenkie," Xavi stated firmly.

Focus shifts to the Nations League

As the international break begins, the focus for De Jong and his teammates moves toward securing their position in the Nations League. The Netherlands currently sit at the top of Group B, having accumulated eight points from their first four matches. The upcoming fixtures against Greece and Germany will be vital for maintaining their lead and ensuring progress in the competition, with De Jong expected to play a central role regardless of his recent experiments at club level.

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The Dutch squad will first host Greece on Friday in a clash between the group's top two sides, followed by a high-profile visit to face Germany on Monday. With the Germans currently trailing on five points, the Oranje have a significant opportunity to pull away from their traditional rivals.