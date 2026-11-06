Netherlands international withdraws due to injury, but his club tell a different story

With Ryan Gravenberch out of the Netherlands squad through injury, doubts remain over how serious it is. Manager Andoni Iraola has not ruled out the midfielder playing against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Voetbal International reports that Gravenberch is absent from head coach Xavi Hernández's squad for the internationals against Greece and Germany because of an injury. The midfielder is normally a regular in the Netherlands squad but will miss the upcoming international break. A heel injury has also troubled him in recent matches.

Last Sunday, Gravenberch spent the full 90 minutes on the bench during the 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal. Liverpool then left him out of the matchday squad altogether for Wednesday's Champions League match against Fenerbahçe, which they lost 3-2.

Gravenberch withdrew from the Netherlands squad for next week's international break. That made the former Ajax midfielder seem likely to miss Liverpool's match against Crystal Palace this Sunday, but Iraola offered a surprising update at his press conference on Friday.

Next matches NED UEFA Nations League A 14:45 GRE

"The situation is otherwise unchanged. The only doubt we have is Ryan," said Iraola. "With Ryan, we're assessing the situation day by day," Iraola continued. "It's a question of pain. We have to wait and see whether he can manage that pain and whether he can play on Sunday."

Against Crystal Palace, Liverpool will certainly be without several other players. Jeremie Frimpong is absent with a muscle injury, while Hugo Ekitiké has problems with his Achilles tendon. Knee injuries also leave Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni unavailable to Iraola for the time being.

Gravenberch's possible return would be welcome for Liverpool, who have now suffered two consecutive defeats after five straight wins. Iraola recognises that the recent results are causing concern but urges people not to lose sight of the bigger picture. "We're not as bad as we look today. A week ago, we weren't as good as we seemed then, either."