Nathan Aké lasted just eighteen minutes of Fenerbahçe's Champions League clash with Slavia Prague. The Dutch defender suffered an early injury and had to leave the pitch in Istanbul.

Sitting down on the pitch, Aké appeared to be in pain with his knee. His team-mates quickly signalled to the bench that the Netherlands international could not continue and needed replacing.

The setback leaves Aké, normally a starter for Fenerbahçe, facing a wait to learn whether he will be fit for next Monday's clash with Galatasaray.

Aké walked off unaided and did not need a stretcher to reach the dressing room. The injury does not appear serious, although he still needs a medical examination.

Last summer, the 62-cap Netherlands international signed a three-year contract in Turkey. He has now made eighteen appearances for Fenerbahçe.

Oguz Aydin and Mason Greenwood put the Turkish top club 2-0 up inside eleven minutes. Slavia Prague quickly hit back.