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Sam Vreeswijk
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Netherlands international angers fans with video: 'This clown must stop playing football'

E. Emegha
Chelsea
Netherlands

Footage of Emmanuel Emegha in Paris is doing the rounds online. The 23-year-old striker was spotted in the French capital, but claimed he is not a footballer, only an artist.

Filmed on the street in Paris in the evening, Emegha was asked how "the show" was. It is not entirely clear which performance or concert they meant. "The show was nice," he replied.

The boys who approached him then wished him a lot of fun in Paris. "Thanks. I've got two days off, so I'm enjoying it," the Dutchman answered.

Later, when he was asked what his profession was and someone answered "footballer", Emegha said, presumably joking: "No, I'm not a footballer. I'm an artist."

That odd exchange has sparked plenty of reaction on X, particularly from fans of his club Chelsea, who he has yet to play for this season because of a hamstring injury.

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Premier League

10 Oct 2026

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"This clown hasn't even made the squad yet, but he's still going to clubs," one person reacted. "What a waste of money, man," another said. Someone else wrote: "This guy needs to stop playing football. Another Madueke, in a different position."

So far, Emegha has won two caps for the Netherlands. In November last year, he came on as a substitute against both Poland (1-1) and Lithuania (4-0 win).

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