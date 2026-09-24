Xavi Hernández reflected with satisfaction on his debut as Netherlands head coach in conversation with Jeroen Stekelenburg of NOS. The Dutch, particularly after the break, pushed Germany back and fully deserved their equaliser.

"In the first half we were nervous, the second half was how we wanted to play," Xavi begins. "We showed character, ambition, intensity... We took the initiative. Of course this is only the beginning, but there are many things from the second half that I am very satisfied with."

A sublime assist from Ruben van Bommel and a finish from Cody Gakpo ensured the Netherlands did not come away empty-handed. Virgil van Dijk had already said it would give the side a huge confidence boost, and Xavi agreed.

"That really leaves me with a good feeling. We deserved more in the end. But we created chances, applied pressure. Unfortunately we lost some duels, but we were superior in the second half."

He then took a moment to praise the Netherlands midfield, with Joey Veerman standing out in his view. "In the first half Tijjani (Reijnders, ed.) was the free man. In the second half it was mainly Joey (Veerman, ed.) who played very well."

"I like stylists who do not lose the ball quickly, who understand the game," the head coach continues. Veerman seems to fit that profile perfectly. "But I am also very fond of Quinten, he wins duels. It is a very different profile. So I am very satisfied," Xavi concludes.