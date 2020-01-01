Semedo kept out of Barcelona team training after reported social distancing breach

The defender was reportedly spotted at a birthday party, and he missed the team's session on Thursday

Nelson Semedo was not involved in training on Thursday, with the Spanish league leaders explaining his absence was "as per protocol established by ".

Barca revealed the right-back's omission from the session on Twitter just two days before their first fixture back after the season was suspended due to coronavirus, away at Real Mallorca.

The Blaugrana are two points clear of rivals at the top of La Liga ahead of the league's resumption on Thursday amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Semedo was kept out of training after reports emerged with pictures apparently showing the defender attending a birthday party and breaching social distancing measures.