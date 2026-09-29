RB Leipzig will receive the equivalent of €353,000 during the current XXL international break after releasing 16 players, according to an official statement from UEFA.

That makes the Saxony club the biggest earner among all European representatives. UEFA distributed €31.5 million to 611 clubs in total. It has allocated €104 million across the two Nations League seasons of 2024/25 and 2026/27.

UEFA did not say in the statement where other German clubs such as Bayern Munich or Borussia Dortmund ranked. Under the UEFA club benefits programme, clubs receive €3,845 for every player used in each match.

For the 2028 European Championship, including qualification, clubs will instead receive compensation on a per-player, per-day basis. UEFA says clubs can expect a pool of €140 million here. Across the Nations League seasons of 2024/25 and 2026/27, as well as Euro 2028, the governing body will distribute €244 million in total.

"The club benefits programme recognises the essential contribution that clubs make to the success of national-team football. As part of this programme, we distribute part of the revenue from the UEFA EURO and the UEFA Nations League to clubs across Europe - both professional and amateur clubs," UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, chairman of European Football Clubs (EFC), said: "The club benefits programme is a very important component of the strategic partnership between UEFA and the EFC. Its scope and impact are obvious: more than 600 clubs of all sizes are benefiting from this first payment. In this way, the essential contribution that clubs make to international football is being recognised."