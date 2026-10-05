Real Madrid's official channel blanked the result of the women's Clasico, a crushing 7-0 win for Barcelona on Sunday, with the news bulletin failing to mention the match at all.

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the channel's report covered the first team, the youth academy, basketball and Real Madrid's international commitments. The women's team got nothing.

Real Madrid TV instead ran a lengthy segment on referees, zeroing in on the "Negreira case" and Barcelona's La Liga fixture this October.

That report picked apart refereeing decisions which, in the channel's eyes, clearly damaged the Royal club.

The Catalan newspaper pointed out that the women's team's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona never got a single mention. According to reports, the result caused serious damage to Real Madrid's senior management.



