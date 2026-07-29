Al-Ittihad's Serbian defender Jan-Carlo Simic is edging closer to a move to Spain, with Espanyol having opened talks to sign him this summer.

According to the Saudi newspaper Arriyadiyah, Al-Ittihad have begun verbal discussions with Espanyol over Simic's future, exploring either an outright sale or a loan as they reshape the squad for the new season.

Any deal still hinges on the player himself. Simic must approve the move should the two clubs agree terms.

Reducing the number of foreign players sits at the heart of Al-Ittihad's plans, with the club looking to reorganise the squad around the coaching staff's demands for next season.

Simic arrived last summer on a contract running until 2029, brought in to bolster both the first team and the under-21 side.

The Serbian made 15 appearances across all competitions, clocking up 1,166 minutes and collecting two yellow cards. He failed to register a goal or an assist.

Read also:

Joan Garcia: Real Madrid does not interest me, and this is my goal with Barcelona