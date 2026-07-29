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Ahmed Abdelhamid

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Negotiations under way: Al-Ittihad player on the verge of La Liga

Transfers
Al Ittihad vs Al Kholood
Al Ittihad
Al Kholood
Saudi Pro League
Espanyol vs Real Madrid
Espanyol
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Saudi Arabia
Spain

Verbal talks so far

Al-Ittihad's Serbian defender Jan-Carlo Simic is edging closer to a move to Spain, with Espanyol having opened talks to sign him this summer.

According to the Saudi newspaper Arriyadiyah, Al-Ittihad have begun verbal discussions with Espanyol over Simic's future, exploring either an outright sale or a loan as they reshape the squad for the new season.

Any deal still hinges on the player himself. Simic must approve the move should the two clubs agree terms.

Reducing the number of foreign players sits at the heart of Al-Ittihad's plans, with the club looking to reorganise the squad around the coaching staff's demands for next season.

Simic arrived last summer on a contract running until 2029, brought in to bolster both the first team and the under-21 side.

Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad crest
Al Ittihad
ITT
Al Kholood crest
Al Kholood
ALK
LaLiga
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA

The Serbian made 15 appearances across all competitions, clocking up 1,166 minutes and collecting two yellow cards. He failed to register a goal or an assist.

Read also:
Joan Garcia: Real Madrid does not interest me, and this is my goal with Barcelona

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