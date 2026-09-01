Negotiations reach an advanced stage: Real Madrid close in on a new signing before the transfer window shuts

Real Madrid are busy again in the summer market, only this time the deal runs through their reserve side. Castilla are closing in on Latif Isman, one of the brightest young midfielders at UD Logroñés, in a move designed to stock the reserve project with talents who can one day break into the first team.

Rafael Acevedo, a journalist on the programme "El Chiringuito", reports that talks between Real Madrid and Logroñés have reached an advanced stage, helped by the strong institutional relationship between the two clubs. He believes Isman could complete his switch to Castilla before the window shuts.

At 19, Isman is under contract with Logroñés until 2027. His release clause sits at around 500,000 euros, the sum Real Madrid may have to stump up given Logroñés are standing firm over the future of their young talent.

Pre-season did the rest. Isman shone during the build-up to the new campaign after being one of nine academy players handed a chance with the senior side, proving his quality and catching the eye of several La Liga clubs.

Versatility is his calling card. He can operate as a holding midfielder or in a more advanced role, breaking up play, creating chances and driving into the opposition box. Those qualities have made him one of the standout products of the Logroñés academy in recent times.

For Real Madrid, the move fits a wider plan to load Castilla with young talent capable of pushing for promotion to the second division, a feat the team last managed back in 2012.