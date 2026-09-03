A French media report claims a Monaco player is closing in on a move to the Roshn Saudi Pro League within the coming days.

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According to "L'Équipe", Al-Ahli have opened serious talks with Monaco to sign the young star who has caught the eye of late.

The man in question is Pape Cabral, the 19-year-old French-Senegalese midfielder. A graduate of Monaco's academy, he's steadily edging towards stardom at the club and ranks among their brightest rising talents. Now he could be on his way elsewhere in the coming days, specifically to Al-Ahli.

Those negotiations are well advanced. A final agreement over the move, worth around 10 million euros, is expected soon.

Monaco know this territory well. They sold Simon Bouabré to NEOM for the same fee a year ago and George Ilenikhena to Al-Ittihad for 33 million euros before that. Now they're lining up another notable Gulf deal.

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