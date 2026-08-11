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imago-sport-1077337451.jpgAFLOSPORT
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Negotiations advance: Torres puts one foot out of Barcelona

Transfers
F. Torres
Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain
LaLiga
Ligue 1
Spain
France

A deal is imminent

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are edging towards a final agreement over Ferran Torres, with talks between the two parties surging forward in the last few hours. An official announcement is expected soon.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", Barcelona rejected PSG's opening offer on Monday, a package worth 50 million euros in fixed fees and variables.

Both clubs kept talking and closed the gap considerably. The difference was never large, with the Catalans keen to bank 50 million euros as a fixed sum plus a further amount tied to agreed criteria.

Talks have raced along so quickly that some of those involved already consider the deal done, even without an official announcement.

Ferran Torres is now on the brink of joining Paris Saint-Germain, with all parties treating the official confirmation as a matter of hours.

UEFA Super Cup
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
Club Friendlies
Basel crest
Basel
BAS
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR

Unofficially, it is already a reality. Negotiations moved on so far today that some of those concerned regard the operation as settled.

Legally, though, nothing is signed. A handful of details still need sorting, and while none should prove decisive, the parties must tie them off.

Torres, who has one more season left on his Barcelona contract, has agreed personal terms with Luis Enrique's side. All that remains is the final sign-off between the two clubs, expected shortly.

Sporting directors Luis Campos and Deco have spent several days thrashing out the value of the deal.

Ferran Torres told Barcelona last week he wanted to accept Paris Saint-Germain's offer. The Catalans accepted his stance but held firm on their price: 50 million euros as a fixed sum, plus a further amount in variables.

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