Pre-season is almost over, the first competitive matches have been played and the transfer window is in full swing. The new Eredivisie season is now just around the corner. In a series of season previews, we are putting all 18 Eredivisie clubs under the microscope this week. In this long read, we take a closer look at NEC. We analyse the summer transfer window, dive into Dick Schreuder's style of play, highlight a player who could surprise and make a number of other bold predictions for the new season.

NEC went into last season with limited expectations, but 12 months on the picture looks very different. After a historic third-place finish, a lost cup final and a place in the third qualifying round of the Champions League, the bar has been raised sharply in Nijmegen. The question is no longer whether NEC can surprise, but whether Dick Schreuder's side can show that last season was not a one-off peak.

Looking back at last season

The 2025/26 season will live long in the memory in Nijmegen. Under Dick Schreuder, NEC delivered the best Eredivisie campaign in the club's history. They finished third, reached the KNVB Cup final and qualified for the third qualifying round of the Champions League. The club also broke several records, including their highest points tally and most goals in a single Eredivisie season.

From day one, Schreuder put his stamp on the team. NEC arguably played the most attacking football in the Eredivisie and impressed with their high intensity, constant positional switches and relentless forward drive. They were vulnerable at times at the back, but supporters in Nijmegen will remember the attractive football most of all, especially with the results that came with it.

Now comes the challenge of backing it up. Opponents are far more familiar with Schreuder's attacking style and European football will place extra demands on the squad. That leaves Schreuder facing a bigger test than he did a year ago.

Transfers in and out

A season like that never goes unnoticed and NEC have seen their standout players attract plenty of attention this summer. Basar Önal joined Lille OSC for a record fee of €12.5 million, while Kodai Sano is on his way to PSV. The club have now also reached a verbal agreement with the Eindhoven side over the Japanese player's transfer. Sano grew into one of the outstanding performers in Schreuder's team last season and is set to bring in €14.5 million, excluding bonuses. That would see NEC break another transfer record.

Interest is also growing in other players who broke through last season. Noé Lebreton, Deveron Fonville, Darko Nejasmic and Sami Ouaissa are all highly rated elsewhere, with Ouaissa in particular being strongly linked with Feyenoord.

As well as Önal, NEC also said goodbye to Dirk Proper, Jasper Cillessen, Eli Dasa, Jetro Willems, Virgil Misidjan, Rober González and Youssef El Kachati.

With European football on the horizon, the squad has been strengthened significantly too. Technical director Carlos Aalbers put even more emphasis on experience by signing Dusan Tadic, Perr Schuurs, Emre Mor and Jamiro Monteiro on free transfers. The first three in particular have more than earned their stripes at the highest level. Kaj Sierhuis, Tobias Storm, Adam Tahaui and loan signing Clement Bischoff have also arrived at De Goffert.

Last season, NEC benefited most from the rapid development of relatively young players. That makes it easy to understand why the club made a conscious move for more experience this summer. A demanding European schedule and higher expectations call for players who know what it takes to perform on multiple fronts. The coming months will show whether the many new faces can adapt to Schreuder's intense style as quickly as their predecessors did.

Results in pre-season

NEC's pre-season brought mixed results. The Nijmegen side opened with a draw against De Treffers (1-1) and then lost to MSV Duisburg (3-2), Anderlecht (3-2), Elversberg (0-1) and Sevilla (2-1). They did beat V-Varen Nagasaki (3-1) and Al Fayha (7-0).

For Dick Schreuder, though, the scorelines mattered less. He knew NEC mainly needed to hit top form for the Champions League qualifiers at the start of August. Pre-season was therefore focused above all on integrating the many new arrivals and sharpening the automatisms.

Tuesday night's first leg against Olympiakos suggested NEC are ready for the real thing. The Nijmegen side held the Greek giants to a 0-0 draw and made an excellent impression in the process. That display showed they can more than hold their own at European level, which gives them every chance of reaching the decisive Champions League play-off round.

The style of play

High intensity, constant pressure and a healthy dose of opportunism sum up Schreuder's style well. With his "full-throttle football", Schreuder has brought plenty of colour to the Eredivisie. His players were exceptionally fit last season, which meant almost anyone could turn up in the opposition penalty area.

In a short space of time, the coach has built a clear football identity and there is no reason to move away from it this season. NEC usually line up in a 3-4-2-1, with the three centre-backs building from deep and the wing-backs covering almost the entire flank. That allows them to press with numbers in the opposition half and attack relentlessly.

It is attractive to watch, but it demands a lot from the players. The wing-backs have to shuttle constantly, the midfield must cover huge distances and the front line needs endless movement. That is exactly why NEC invested heavily in experienced players this summer. They need to add not just quality, but also the intensity Schreuder's football demands.

One major question remains: how will opponents respond? Last season, NEC caught many teams off guard with their ultra-attacking football. Now every Eredivisie club knows what is coming. Schreuder must find a way to pair attractive football with results again, even though there are no longer any secrets in his approach.

The key player

After an excellent debut season in Nijmegen, Lebreton looks ready to establish himself as one of NEC's key men. The Frenchman may have been the biggest surprise in Dick Schreuder's squad last season and impressed with his huge engine and tactical intelligence, not least with his repeated runs in behind without the ball. Once he is in possession, his dribbling makes him incredibly hard to stop.

With Kodai Sano closing in on a departure, even more responsibility will fall on Lebreton's shoulders. The Frenchman will not only have to protect the balance in midfield, but also play a major role in the way NEC press and break quickly. That gives him a vital role in Schreuder's intense system.

Who will be the positive surprise?

Clement Bischoff could easily become one of the surprises of the Eredivisie season. The winger, on loan from Red Bull Salzburg, seems to have an immediate chance of a starting spot and will get the opportunity at NEC to show what he can do at a higher level.

As a Denmark youth international, he also fits the profile Schreuder likes to work with: quick players who offer plenty of depth. If Bischoff adapts quickly to Dutch football, he could grow into one of the league's revelations.

When will the season be a success?

Despite last season's third-place finish, the official target has not changed: a top-eight place and qualification for European football again, as Schreuder recently made clear. That may sound modest, but given the extra fixtures and the shift in expectations, it is certainly realistic.

For Schreuder, this season is mainly about confirmation. Not by finishing third again, but by showing that NEC can consistently compete with the Dutch sub-top.

(Bold) predictions

Player of the year: Tjaronn Chery. Nejasmic, another candidate for this award, cannot be kept and will leave later in this window. Even at the age of 38, Chery remains NEC's creative brain. At times last season he carried the team with some excellent goals and he will stay hugely important to the club in the coming campaign too.

Biggest disappointment: Emre Mor. Mor has plenty of talent, but in recent years he has rarely managed to show it over a longer period. At NEC he will get the chance to revive his career, but the competition is fierce, which means he will not manage to win a starting place.

Best signing: Dusan Tadic. NEC have brought in a huge amount of experience with Tadic. Schreuder's style of play looks tailor-made for the Serbian. He can no longer give everything for 90 minutes out wide, but as a striker he will be of great value.

Top scorer: Chery was already one of NEC's most productive players last season and he also takes the penalties. With his outstanding striking technique, he will finish as top scorer, especially because Linssen and Tadic rotate up front.

European result: Europa League quarter-finals. NEC reach the Champions League play-offs, but fall just short there against FK Bodø/Glimt. The Nijmegen side then go on to impress in the Europa League group stage, with the quarter-finals proving the final stop.

Final Eredivisie position: Fifth place. Another third-place finish will be difficult because of the heavier schedule and the departure of several key players. Even so, NEC still have enough quality to secure another European ticket.

Other season previews

In the build-up to the first round of Eredivisie fixtures, we are taking a closer look at all 18 clubs this week. Below are the club previews that have already been published:

ADO Den Haag

Ajax

AZ

Cambuur

Excelsior

Feyenoord

Fortuna Sittard

Want to know when the season preview of your favourite club will be published? Ask in the comments. And share your own bold predictions about NEC too.







